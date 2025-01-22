Suits LA Adds Fan-Favorite Marvel, The Office, Veronica Mars Stars to Cast

The all-star cast of NBC’s highly anticipated Suits spinoff continues to grow. Headlined by Arrow‘s Stephen Amell, Suits: L.A. is set to debut on prime time next month, bringing the Suits franchise back to television in the wake of the original show’s unprecedented streaming success. This Los Angeles-set spinoff, dealing with the world of entertainment, has just added several veteran performers to the lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report from Variety, the trio of Brian Baumgartner, Patton Oswalt, and Enrico Colantoni have all joined the cast of Suits: L.A. in guest starring roles. All three actors will be fictionalized versions of themselves, lining up with the whole entertainment industry angle, sort of like guest stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm or Entourage.

Baumgartner is well known for starring in every season of The Office as chili-spilling accountant and basketball ringer Kevin. Oswalt, a veteran comedian, has appeared on countless shows over the years, including a lengthy stint on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Colantoni most recently starred in Canadian drama series Allegiance, but is perhaps best known for portraying Keith on Veronica Mars.

Amell leads the cast of Suits: L.A. as Ted Black, an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles. The description of the series describes Black’s situation as a tough one, with “his firm at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

The series also stars The Walking Dead alum Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. Perhaps the most exciting news about the show’s cast so far is that it will include original Suits star Gabriel Macht, at least for a few episodes. Macht is set to reprise his role as Harvey Specter in Suits: L.A., scheduled for a three-episode arc. Details about his role on the new show are scarce beyond that, so there’s no way to tell if the arc will lead to more appearances in the future. So far, Macht is the only original Suits star revealed for a guest spot on the new series.

Suits: L.A. comes from Suits creator Aaron Korsh, who will serve as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. While the original series aired all nine of its seasons on USA, Suits: L.A. will move to network television, premiering on NBC February 23rd.