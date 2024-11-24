Suits Spinoff Gets First Trailer (And Fans of the Original Will Love It)

If the first teaser for Suits: L.A. seems eerily familiar, that’s exactly the point. NBC‘s new spinoff pays deliberate homage to its predecessor, right down to its iconic opening sequence and theme song. Set to Ima Robot’s “Greenback Boogie,” the teaser showcases stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, and Lex Scott Davis strutting through gorgeous Los Angeles locations, closing deals in expertly tailored suits against sweeping city views. The visual style deliberately mirrors the opening credits from later seasons of the original series.

The spinoff follows Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who reinvented himself in Los Angeles after joining forces with his old friend, Stuart Lane (McDermitt) fifteen years ago. Their firm specializes in criminal and entertainment law but is now facing a crisis point. The narrative promises to slowly unravel the events that led Ted to leave everything and everyone he loved to start over.

Adding to the nostalgia, it’s been reported that Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter in a three-episode arc. Macht teased his return on Instagram with a video showcasing Harvey’s signature monogrammed shirt sleeve and designer shoes, captioning it, “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.” Amell seemingly confirmed the guest appearance by commenting, “The Bat Signal does work!!”

The series, created by original Suits mastermind Aaron Korsh, also features Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, and Alice Lee. Victoria Mahoney directs the pilot, with executive producers including David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan.

The spinoff arrives amid renewed interest in the franchise following the original series’ unexpected streaming success in 2023. When the first eight seasons hit Netflix, Suits dominated Nielsen’s streaming charts for months, leading to a cast reunion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The original series, running from 2011 to 2019 on USA Network, starred Patrick J. Adams, Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle, who later became the Duchess of Sussex. While the complete series spans nine seasons, the final season remains exclusive to Peacock.

The show promises to test loyalties among its characters, mixing professional drama with personal conflicts in high-stakes situations. While paying homage to its predecessor, it aims to carve out its own identity in the sun-soaked world of Los Angeles law, where Ted must embrace a role he’s held in contempt his entire career to ensure his firm’s survival.

Suits: L.A. premieres February 23, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.