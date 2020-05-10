Supergirl: Jesse Rath Teases a Cliffhanger Ending for Season 5

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has had major impact on the entertainment industry with production on various film and television projects being shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19. For The CW's Supergirl, that shutdown has resulted in a slightly shortened Season 5 with what was supposed to be the penultimate episode of the season now doing the heavy lifting as the finale. The shift has prompted some changes to where the story ends up, but according to series star Jesse Rath, things will go out on an epic note complete with a cliffhanger fans will have to wait until Season 6 to resolve.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com Rath, who plays Querl Dox/Brainiac 5 in the series, said that he's happy with things ending on Episode 19, noting the strength of the episode as well as the cliffhanger that will give fans something to look forward to next season.

"Now, instead of it ending with [Episode 20], we're going to end on [Episode 19] and that works out I think because 19 is such a strong episode. It's an epic episode and it ends on a bit of a cliffhanger whereas 20, we would take 20 to resolve and bring everything back down to earth," Rath said. "Things will also be up at the air at the end of the season and you'll have to wait for Season 6 to finally see how all the cards fell."

Rath was also excited for the new season finale because it marks the return of his sister, Meaghan Rath, playing the female version of Brainy.

"I'm happy with that because I think 19 is such a strong episode," he continued. "It's a lot of cool Brainy stuff. You see Brainy's plan come to fruition in that episode. And my sister, Meaghan Rath, returns to the show in 19 so I'm happy that 19 will be the finale. I think that it's a strong episode and it'll do it justice."

Having to wait for Season 6 to see how things shake out is something that Rath's co-star Jon Cryer has also previously teased, hinting that the season leaves off in an unexpected place when it comes to his villain Lex Luthor.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode," Cryer explained. "We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happy anymore. So, I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. The Season 5 finale is set to air on May 17th.

