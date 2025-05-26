10 Cancelled Superhero Shows That Deserve a Reboot

Even with the high quality of recent shows like The Penguin and Daredevil: Born Again, it’s always a shame when great superhero TV shows get cancelled before their time. Superheroes have taken up space in many TV shows long before the days of the MCU and the DC Universe, and while these franchises have made superheroes mainstream – they’re now everywhere we turn – there are many other series that we hope get second chances. It would be fantastic to see these shows brought back, revitalized, and rebooted for the modern age of superhero media.

Whether they were developed by Marvel Television before Marvel Studios made its own TV series, or those developed outside of the mainstream DC Universe timeline, or those created outside of either studios’ oversight, some of the best TV shows have been unceremoniously cancelled. Often, this has been in spite of hugely positive reviews, though sometimes not, which means there could be hope for future reboots. Audiences are desperate for original superhero storytelling, and rebooting some of these series is the perfect way to give audiences exactly what they want.

Streaming platforms, including Disney+, HBO Max, and even Amazon Prime Video, and evolving viewer habits have changed the game for superhero TV shows. These streaming services also provide the perfect opportunity for lesser-known and prematurely cancelled superhero shows to get second lives. With studio attention turning to quality over quantity, better character development, and higher stakes, now may be the perfect time to bring some of these much-beloved (and also some of the not-so-beloved) superhero shows back to life with reboots, continuations, or remakes.

10. Legion (2017-2019)

Series creator Noah Hawley apparently always intended Legion to run for three seasons, meaning the series wasn’t technically cancelled. Even so, each season of Legion received critical acclaim and universal praise, so it would be amazing to see it rebooted or continued, perhaps now set in the MCU’s official timeline, alongside the upcoming X-Men movies and series. Legion’s dark but comic narrative, innovative visual design, and remarkable performances, particularly from Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza, earned the series its positive reception, and Marvel could definitely capitalize on the series’ huge success.

9. Heroes Reborn (2015-2016)

Heroes Reborn premiered in 2015 as a continuation of Heroes, the popular superhero TV series that ended in 2010. A number of characters, including Noah Bennet (Jack Coleman), returned in the series, bridging the gap between Reborn and its parent show. Unfortunately, despite ending on a cliffhanger and having the potential to expand the Heroes universe perfectly, Reborn was not renewed for a second season. A new spinoff, Heroes Eclipsed, is in development, but it’s a shame that Heroes Reborn‘s own storyline and fresh new characters didn’t get the development they deserved.

8. The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009)

While many want to see Spider-Man: The Animated Series brought back, especially after Marvel Studios’ recent X-Men ’97 revival, it’s actually The Spectacular Spider-Man that deserves a reboot more than its animated predecessor. The Spectacular Spider-Man was originally planned for five seasons, but only saw two released before its cancellation, which means the door should be open for the series to be rebooted. With the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series performing well for Marvel, and the deal between Disney and Sony still strong, it would be brilliant to see The Spectacular Spider-Man brought back to life.

7. Cloak & Dagger (2018-2019)

Released on Freeform between 2018 and 2019, Cloak & Dagger is one of the Marvel Television shows that haven’t been confirmed to be canon to the MCU. While the series was wrapped up nicely, with creators expecting a cancellation due to lackluster viewership, Cloak & Dagger barely explored some of the most exciting aspects of its titular characters. It would be fantastic to see new versions of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson brought to life in the MCU proper, perhaps fighting alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and his allies in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, setting up their own possible reboot.

6. Misfits (2009-2013)

Released for five seasons on British TV, Misfits told an original and grounded superhero story, as five young offenders carrying out community service gained supernatural powers after a freak electrical storm. Misfits‘ popularity dwindled as the series progressed, especially after the original core cast were replaced following season 3. Even so, the concept of five reprobates gaining powers and becoming reluctant and polarizing heroes is one too interesting and entertaining to leave behind. Misfits deserves a reboot that captures the essence of its first few seasons and ignores the pitfalls of its later years.

5. Alphas (2011-2012)

Alphas is a little-known TV series that introduced a crime-fighting police procedural-style to the typical superhero project, as five superpowered individuals, led by noted psychiatrist and neurologist Lee Rosen, who investigate crimes committed by other Alphas. Alphas‘ fast pace and strong ensemble earned it praise, but, since the series was a product of its time and was slightly underdeveloped, it would be great to see it redone for the modern age. A lot has changed in the last 13 years, so Alphas would surely now be a more well-rounded and thought-provoking show.

4. Powerless (2017)

2017’s Powerless, being set in the DC Universe featured in DC Comics, featured a very interesting concept that deserved more development. Following Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens), Director of Research & Development at Wayne Security, Powerless saw her create technology that could help humans avoid becoming collateral damage in superhero battles.

Unfortunately, Powerless got a tragic ending, as its final three episodes were pulled from the schedule before they could release, so Powerless never even got a proper ending. James Gunn and Peter Safran could easily adapt this story for the new DC Universe, giving Powerless a second chance.

3. Agent Carter (2015-2016)

Following the success of Agents of SHIELD, more Marvel Television projects were put into development, including Agent Carter. The two-season series caught up with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in the wake of the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, where she took on new threats alongside Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy), and Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj), who eventually crossed over into Agents of SHIELD. Agent Carter could easily be folded into the MCU’s official timeline and rebooted or continued, especially when considering its positive reception among audiences and critics alike.

2. Constantine (2014-2015)

Constantine was retroactively established as a part of the so-called Arrowverse TV franchise, but prior to that, it stood on its own as a strong exploration of the titular DC Comics demon hunter in live-action. After its cancellation, Warner Bros. tried to find a new home for the series, but failed. While Keanu Reeves is expected to reprise his role of Constantine in an upcoming DC Elseworlds sequel, it would be great to see the TV series rebooted for the mainstream DC Universe, bringing demons, magic, and the occult into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new franchise.

1. Inhumans (2017)

2017’s Inhumans series tried to capitalize on the popularity on Inhuman characters in Agents of SHIELD, but failed miserably. Inhumans is widely regarded as one of the worst things Marvel has ever brought to live-action, and the series’ poor reception has hurt the development of any Inhuman characters since. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Anson Mount reprise his role of Black Bolt, the Inhuman King, which may have created the perfect opportunity for the series to be rebooted. This might be just what the Inhumans need to get true redemption and finally make their official MCU debut.

After the recent confirmation that the Defenders Saga, which originally released on Netflix between 2015 and 2019, is now canon to the MCU’s main timeline, it’s possible more Marvel Television shows could get the same treatment. This would benefit the likes of Cloak & Dagger, Agent Carter, and even Inhumans, all of which could easily be integrated into the MCU’s official order of events. While it’s unclear what the future holds for the MCU’s TV shows after its already-confirmed projects, it would be brilliant to see some of these shows revived, building on their pre-existing lore or introducing brand-new concepts and characters.

Whether that’s bringing Inhumans into the MCU, folding Agent Carter back into Marvel’s history, introducing mysticism and the occult to the rebooted DC Universe, or bringing back original characters from Heroes, Misfits, and Alphas, it would be great to see any number of these shows rebooted. It’s a huge shame that some of these shows didn’t originally get the attention they deserved, while others were seriously disappointing and need redemption. Superhero TV shows are just beginning to earn back a good reputation, so now might be the perfect time to revive some of these misused and underdeveloped stories.

