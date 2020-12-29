Superman & Lois Trailer Leaves DC fans Feeling Disappointed

The Superman & Lois trailer dropped today, and to say it left fans feeling disappointed would be an understatement. The minute-long trailer for Superman & Lois was arguably more of a teaser - a conceptual teaser if we want to get specific. The footage showed Tyler Hoechlin's Superman flying through a Nexus-like point in the multiverse while reflecting on all the different versions of himself that are out there, created by all the different ways his life has gone, throughout different realities. The point is that the family Superman and Lois Lane will build in Superman & Lois will be the focal point that holds the Man of Steel together.

It's a nice thematic framework that helps Superman & Lois stand out - unfortunately, it wasn't the kind of official first trailer that fans of CW's Arrowverse were hoping for. Now, DC fans are expressing their disappointment, all over social media: