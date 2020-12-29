Superman & Lois Trailer Leaves DC fans Feeling Disappointed

By Kofi Outlaw

The Superman & Lois trailer dropped today, and to say it left fans feeling disappointed would be an understatement. The minute-long trailer for Superman & Lois was arguably more of a teaser - a conceptual teaser if we want to get specific. The footage showed Tyler Hoechlin's Superman flying through a Nexus-like point in the multiverse while reflecting on all the different versions of himself that are out there, created by all the different ways his life has gone, throughout different realities. The point is that the family Superman and Lois Lane will build in Superman & Lois will be the focal point that holds the Man of Steel together.

It's a nice thematic framework that helps Superman & Lois stand out - unfortunately, it wasn't the kind of official first trailer that fans of CW's Arrowverse were hoping for. Now, DC fans are expressing their disappointment, all over social media:

There's More, Right?

The first question DC fans have is: will there be another Superman & Lois trailer? One that actually has Lois Lane in it? 

Who Made This?

A lot of DC fans have a hard time believing this trailer was cut by the actual CW PR team, as opposed to a fan-made video. 

Crazy Rankings

Some people are ranking this Superman & Lois a little too high for some fans' liking. 

Do They Want Us To Watch?

What is the end goal for this kind of trailer? Is it to get people to watch? 

Who Gave Permission?

Someone had to be in charge of greenlighting this trailer, right? Someone HAD to give permission... 

Achieving The Impossible

Ouch. Not the kind of PR result you want for your new TV series. 

Hot Garbage

The overwhelming sentiment about Superman & Lois is not looking good right now. And that's not even considering the lingering controversy that's been happening behind-the-scenes. This show still has an uphill climb to premiere day. 

