Superman & Lois Trailer Leaves DC fans Feeling Disappointed
The Superman & Lois trailer dropped today, and to say it left fans feeling disappointed would be an understatement. The minute-long trailer for Superman & Lois was arguably more of a teaser - a conceptual teaser if we want to get specific. The footage showed Tyler Hoechlin's Superman flying through a Nexus-like point in the multiverse while reflecting on all the different versions of himself that are out there, created by all the different ways his life has gone, throughout different realities. The point is that the family Superman and Lois Lane will build in Superman & Lois will be the focal point that holds the Man of Steel together.
It's a nice thematic framework that helps Superman & Lois stand out - unfortunately, it wasn't the kind of official first trailer that fans of CW's Arrowverse were hoping for. Now, DC fans are expressing their disappointment, all over social media:
There's More, Right?
Not sure about Superman and Lois just from that teaser trailer. I was expecting it to show more tbh.— Cora✨ (@Thirteen_Stars_) December 29, 2020
We’re going to get another promo or trailer before the premiere, right? The name of the show is Superman and Lois, and that’s a whole lot of Superman and basically no Lois. https://t.co/MfOJlvJsTX— Shelby Elpers 🎄 (@shelbbs247) December 29, 2020
The first question DC fans have is: will there be another Superman & Lois trailer? One that actually has Lois Lane in it?prevnext
Who Made This?
that #SupermanandLois trailer is just... pic.twitter.com/ni9UgXNmxJ— jay snow. (@snowyjay) December 29, 2020
A lot of DC fans have a hard time believing this trailer was cut by the actual CW PR team, as opposed to a fan-made video.prevnext
Crazy Rankings
Adam called the Superman and Lois trailer better than Daredevilpic.twitter.com/dAHrdFPiG7— Bully Maguire (@Geek_Mann_) December 29, 2020
Some people are ranking this Superman & Lois a little too high for some fans' liking.prevnext
Do They Want Us To Watch?
I’m gonna try to say it as nice as I can... the trailer for Superman And Lois looks so bad...like, if their purpose was to make people not wanna see it then they for sure did a good job but what in the name of hell was that?!— Ana ☁️🦖 (@anadanceforlife) December 29, 2020
What is the end goal for this kind of trailer? Is it to get people to watch?prevnext
Who Gave Permission?
OH GOD THE SUPERMAN AND LOIS TRAILER IS SO BAD WHO LET THEM DO THIS WHO GAVE THEM PERMISSION— janae | MMlW (@sapphictomaz) December 29, 2020
Someone had to be in charge of greenlighting this trailer, right? Someone HAD to give permission...prevnext
Achieving The Impossible
just watched the superman and lois trailer, final verdict, didn’t know it was possible but now i want to watch the show even less 😇— em. like and rt pinned. (@chylcigh) December 29, 2020
Ouch. Not the kind of PR result you want for your new TV series.prevnext
Hot Garbage
Ayy man that superman and lois trailer was some hot garbage— The Macdalorian (@Mac_Daddy559) December 29, 2020
The overwhelming sentiment about Superman & Lois is not looking good right now. And that's not even considering the lingering controversy that's been happening behind-the-scenes. This show still has an uphill climb to premiere day.prev