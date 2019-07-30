Supernatural Creator Eric Kripke Says Baby Was Very Different

Supernatural has always had two main characters, but there is a third some may overlook at first. Sure, Sam and Dean Winchester are the de facto heads of the hit show, but the brothers were never far from Baby, their cherished Impala. The car has kept the brothers connected for more than a decade, but it seems the man behind Supernatural had some different ideas for Baby at the start.

Recently, the creator of Supernatural opened up about his time on the show with fans. Eric Kripke answered a questioned about The CW series during a Reddit AMA for The Boys, an Amazon Original show he is overseeing, and he made the reveal about Baby there.

“In the pilot, we explored adding James Bond style switches to the Impala dash — to release oil, or salt,” Kripke revealed.

“We might have even shot it. But then we realized that was stupid.”

So, there you have it. It seems Kripke always felt Baby was an Impala, but the classic ride had some different features in the beginning. The car is loaded with hunting tools in the trunk, but it seems Kripke nearly gave the car more tools to take down supernatural foes. Any car that shoots salt scatter from the exhaust would be a demon’s worst nightmare, but Kripke decided to nix the extravagant idea before the pilot went live.

As for Supernatural, fans will be able to see Baby soon as the series returns to The CW this October for its final season. After a historic run, season fifteen will bring the show to a close, and stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki got emotional over the farewell during their recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

Supernatural‘s final season will begin on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.