Supernatural: The Complete Series Clip Looks Back on Casting Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles (Exclusive)

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tomorrow's Supernatural: The Complete Series box set, which includes all 15 seasons on Blu-ray, plus a booklet looking back at the series and a DVD that features some bonus features exclusive to the Complete Series box. In this clip, showrunner Andrew Dabb, series creator Eric Kripke, and others look back at the role that leads Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles played in setting the tone for the series. In the clip, the producers discuss how, early in the series, Kripke pulled the actors aside to tell them that they had to set the tone for the rest of the cast, since the show rested on their shoulders.

It seems to have worked out alright. Supernatural ended earlier this year after 15 seasons on The WB and then The CW.

The Supernatural: The Complete Series box set also includes a new gag reel, some previously-unreleased deleted scenes, and two featuretted -- Supernatural: The End of the Road and Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood, from which this clip is derived. The series' 2019 Comic Con International: San Diego panel is included on the disc, as well as a featurette about their giveaway of one of the hero "Baby" cars, and Supernatural: The Long Road Home, a special that aired on the night of the finale.

Here's the official synopsis for the collection:

Supernatural: The Complete Series contains all 327 thrilling episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all 15 epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Fans who purchase the Complete Series will also receive a 68-page Collectible Book filled with new images from the beloved series, set designs and letters to the Supernatural Family from both Eric Kripke and Robert Singer. The Complete Series is priced to own on DVD for $329.99 SRP ($369.99 in Canada), and on Blu-ray for $359.99 SRP ($399.98 in Canada), representing a substantial savings over purchasing all fifteen seasons individually.

Carry on with the thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers in Supernatural: The Complete Series. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) face everything from demons to vampires, ghosts, angels and pagan gods. And with the help of the fallen angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they discover that every threat they vanquish opens a new door for evil to enter.

Supernatural has spawned several novels, magazines, comics, games and even an anime series! Starring Jared Padalecki (Friday the 13th, Gilmore Girls) and Jensen Ackles (Smallville, My Bloody Valentine) as Sam and Dean Winchester, the fifteenth season also starred Misha Collins (24; Girl Interrupted) as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert (Arrow, The Edge of Seventeen) as Lucifer’s son, Jack. Produced by Kripke Enterprises, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, the long-running series was created by Eric Kripke (Revolution, Timeless), and executive produced in its final season by Robert Singer (Timecop, Lois & Clark), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (Doom Patrol), and Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (Lois & Clark).

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Supernatural: The Complete Series will be released in 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. The Blu-ray set will feature a high-definition Blu-ray and a Digital Copy (US Only) of all episodes.