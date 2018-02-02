‘Supernatural’: First Look at Danneel Ackles as Sister Jo

Mrs. Ackles has finally made her way to Supernatural!

Last year, it was revealed that Danneel Ackles, wife of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, would be appearing in the second half of the show’s current 13th season. She was set to play a character named Sister Jo, “a well-known faith healer whose good works attract the attention of someone very, very bad: Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been anticipating the actress’ arrival for some time and now, a week before her debut episode, EW has released the first official photos of Sister Jo on Supernatural.

Next Thurday’s episode it titled “Devil’s Bargain,” and it features Sam and Dean Winchester on the hunt for Lucifer who, in the meantime, strikes up a deal with Sister Jo.

In the first of the debut photos, which you can find below, Sister Jo is pictured next to her husband, as well as his on-screen brother Jared Padalecki. Considering Supernatural has always embraced the idea of the cast being a family, fans will certainly love the sight of these three in the same room.

The second photo features Sister Jo putting her faith healing practices into action, helping out an older woman. Fans of the show will likely notice the road sign in the background that points to Sioux Falls and Lawrence, the homes of the Winchester Brothers and Wayward Sisters.

Photo number three, the final image of the group, shows Sister Jo meeting Lucifer for the first time. Judging by the looks of things, and knowing Lucifer’s cunning nature, Sister Jo could be in a bit of trouble at this point.

Danneel Ackles’ debut on Supernatural is set to air next Thursday, February 8 at 8pm ET on The CW.