Supernatural Will Send Out an SOS in “Raising Hell”

It seems like things are coming to an end for Supernatural after well over a decade. This year, The CW will see the hit series wrap up with its fifteenth and final season. All eyes are on the beloved series as the Winchester Brothers get ready for one last hunt, but they won’t be going it alone. After all, the family has made lots of allies during their travels, and one of them is ready to return in an upcoming episode.

Recently, fans were given a look into Supernatural season 15 once synopses for the show went live. Now, the third episode titled “Raising Hell” has shared its summary, and it confirms Ketch will make an appearance in this. Final season. You can check out the full synopsis below:

“SENDING OUT AN SOS – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) call on Rowena (Guest Star Ruth Connell) to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist from Ketch (Guest Star David Haydn-Jones). Robert Singer directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming.”

The episode, which debuts on October 17, will see Sam and Dean get in some trouble. They will have to rely on Rowena to help them keep a slew of evil spirits at bay as Heaven and Hell threaten to upend the Earth. Luckily, they will get assistance from Ketch who David Haydn-Jones will reprise. As a member of the British Men of Letters, some fans will no doubt have trouble trusting the character, but Ketch did smooth things over with the Winchester Brothers. Now, it is time to find out whether Ketch can help the Winchesters save the world… again.

If you are eager to see this final season of Supernatural, the show will make its comeback soon enough. The CW is slated to debut the premiere of season 15 on October 10. The episode sounds like it will take place shortly after the bombshell finale of last season where the Winchesters learned about God’s involvement with all of their adventures, and things will get hectic fast when the gates of Hell are let loose to every offender ever captured. You can check out the synopsis for “Back to the Future” below:

“THE BEGINNING OF THE END – Picking up here we left off last season, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.”

