Supernatural Return Date & Time Revealed

After taking a month off in December, Supernatural returned mid-January to offer fans three more episodes of its final season, but fans prepared to tune in this upcoming Thursday to see what’s next for the Winchester brothers will find themselves disappointed. The series isn’t airing this Thursday. Or next. Or even the one after that. In fact, Supernatural fans have another extended break before the final season returns. The CW has announced that Supernatural will be on another hiatus with the long-running series returning on March 16 on a new night and time: Mondays at 8/7c.

Part of this schedule shift is the product of what one could consider to be a midseason shuffle of sorts. Arrow just ended its season (and series run) last Tuesday while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow kicked off its fifth season on Tuesday, January 21. The new series Katy Keene makes its series debut as part of the network’s midseason lineup this upcoming Thursday and then, in March, both All American and Black Lightning will have their season finales. When Supernatural returns in March, it will be followed by the new season of Roswell, New Mexico at 9/8c.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Supernatural will be off the air for the next several weeks, that doesn’t mean that things are slowing down for the beloved series, at least not in terms of the production side of things. Last month, series star Jared Padalecki took to social media to update fans on the final season of Supernatural by sharing images of himself returning to the show’s set while Misha Collins also posted to social media, revealing at that time they only had 60 more days left of filming before the end.

Last year, ahead of the final season’s premiere, Padalecki spoke about his hopes for the end of Supernatural, noting that he hoped the Winchester brothers manage to find some version of peace before it all ends.

“I feel like Sam and Dead find some version of peace,” Padalecki said. “Whether or not that’s alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts.”

“You don’t want to leave people feeling hollow. You don’t want to leave people feeling cynical,” added co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. “That doesn’t mean the ending is always happy and everybody high-fiving, but it means that the journey was worth something and came to a place that makes everyone feel it was, again, worth kind of taking that trip.”

Supernatural will return with new episodes on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.