Supernatural: One Final Season Mystery Could Lead to Unexpected Returns

Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) has been haunted by visions since the start of Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season, and when he finally gets serious about getting to the bottom of what is happening to his brain and body, he will apparently do so by reaching out for help — including asking for help from some unexpected sources. The younger Winchester brother saw himself in a vision in the premiere, killing his brother Dean (Jensen Ackles) and others. That has haunted him, but what’s more, his psychic powers, gone since around the time he he kicked his addiction to demon blood way back in season five.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb stopped short of saying exactly who Sam might call upon for help, saying only that there would be some obvious choices, and some not-so-obvious. That seems to be the through line of the show’s final season, giving fans a combination of exactly what they want and expect, and something wildly off script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Once Sam realizes what’s going on here, there are a couple people he will try to reach out to, some you may be expecting, some you may be not,” Dabb told TVLine.

The final season of Supernatural will, maybe unsurprisingly, be one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how out of their depth the Winchesters might find themselves at first.

The season (and series) finale will air on Monday, May 18. The series has been airing on Thursdays but will move to the earlier part of the week in March, following the season finale of Black Lightning, the DC Comics adaptation which currently airs Mondays at 8.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty — and he won’t be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys’ half-brother) would return, along with God’s sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.