Supernatural: “The Heroes’ Journey” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “The Heroes’ Journey”, the upcoming tenth episode of Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season. The episode is set to see the Winchester brothers head out to help a friend, but as is often the case, they apparently run into some sort of trouble that leads them to be the ones in need of a rescue. The episode, directed by John Showalter and written by Andrew Dabb is set to air on Thursday, January 23rd.

This final season of Supernatural has seen the Winchesters literally facing off with God and, in that process, has seen various characters from earlier in the series return — and will also see some familiar faces lost, according to executive producer Andrew Dabb.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said last year. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

The season and series finale for Supernatural will air on Monday, May 18. The series has been airing on Thursdays but will move to the earlier part of the week in March, following the season finale of Black Lightning, the DC Comics adaptation which currently airs Mondays at 8 p.m.

Supernatural is currently on winter hiatus and will return Thursday, January 16th. “The Heroes Journey” is set to air a week later on January 23rd.