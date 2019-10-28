Watch: Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Arrest Video Surfaces

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested in Austin overnight for assault and public intoxication outside of a nightclub and now, video of both the incident itself and his subsequent arrest has surfaced online. In the first chunk of the video, Padalecki can be seen putting someone in a headlock before the two back off each other and seemingly agree to a quick ceasefire. The video then cuts to Padalecki leaning on a police cruiser as he’s detained. The incident took place outside of a club called Stereotype, a go-to location Padalecki visits per reports.

"Stereotype is located at 510 Rio Grande in Austin, Texas."

All in all, Padalecki has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. His initial bail was set at $15,000 or $5,000 per charge. It’s unclear if he’s posted bail yet as his reps or The CW have yet to comment.

Padalecki is currently starring in Supernatural, a show in The CW in its last season after a monstrous 15 year run. The actor is also set to play the lead character in an upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, which has also found a home at The CW.

The actor and his Superstar colleague Jensen Ackles have each been known for the accessibility to fans. In fact, Ackles previously revealed earlier this year it was his and Padaleckis decision — along with the crew involved — to pull the plug on the show

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles previously said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”