Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Shares Working From Home Photo That All Parents Can Relate To

The CW's long-running drama Supernatural may have recently ended after 15 seasons, but series star Jared Padalecki's work didn't end with the end of his role as Sam Winchester. The actor has the network's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot up next that he's hard at work on. Some of that work is taking place at home with the actor going over scripts and now, Padalecki has shared a couple of work from home photos that pretty much all parents can relate to.

On Instagram, Padalecki shared a photo of himself going over scripts while one of his three children has a bit of fun playing with Thanksgiving decorations -- by decorating him. "Working from home," the actor captioned the photograph. Check it out below.

Given the number of parents who are working at home while also trying to deal with virtual school for the kids, this photo is extremely relatable for many during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for Padalecki's work, fans will get to see the actor in Walker very soon. The series is set to premiere on Thursday, January 21st at 8 p.m. EST on the network. First announced in September 2019, Walker was picked up by the network in January of this year. You can read the official synopsis below.

"WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback."

