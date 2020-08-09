Supernatural Stars Show Off Quarantine Beards Before Final Season Resumes Filming

✖

The CW's long-running series Supernatural is set to resume filming its final few episodes later this month which means series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have just a bit more time in isolation left before they can get to work -- and now they're showing off the beards they've grown in quarantine. The two actors both appeared with beards during a recent Q&A for Creation Entertainment's virtual fan experience while waiting out the 14-day quarantine in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Both actors have been quarantining in their Vancouver apartments ahead of the target production start date for Supernatural of August 18th. According to CreativeBC, the series is set to shoot from August 18th through September 11th, provided nothing changes. Production on Supernatural was halted earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with two episodes left to film. Following the shutdown, Supernatural went on indefinite hiatus on March 23rd.

Look for 2 hairy dudes running into the surf [when it ends] --Jared.#Supernatural's Jared & Jensen are almost halfway through their 14-day quarantine in their Vancouver apartments with only their dogs for company.

At the time, series executive producer Andrew Dabb confirmed that the March 23rd episode would be the series' last for a while. In a post to Twitter announcing the shutdown, Dabb explained that the series had filmed through episode 18 (the season has 20 episodes total) but that visual and sound effects also had to stop which is why the season's 13th episode, "Destiny's Child" would temporarily be the last to air.

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," Dabb wrote. "So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way -- to help us all get through this."

The delay of Supernatural's final run is also holding up The CW on another front: launching Jared Padalecki's Walker Texas Ranger reboot series, Walker. CW president Mark Pedowitz has told fans that as soon as these final two eps of Supernatural are in the can, Padalecki will be off to work on Walker. It’s not clear when production on that series is set to begin, though it is expected to debut on the network in January 2021.

In May it was announced Supernatural would return to air the remaining episodes of its final season on The CW in the fall. While the series doesn't yet have a broadcast return date, it's expected to air on Thursdays at 8/7c.

