‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles Joins Mardi Gras Parade As Bacchus

Jensen Ackles has played all sorts of roles as Dean Winchester on Supernatural, but the actor just peaked. After all, The CW star was tasked with playing Bacchus to celebrate Mardi Gras, and he seems to have nailed his role.

Over on Reddit, a netizen known as /rockblasties gave fans a look at Ackles’ new gig. The actor appeared in a Mardi Gras parade down in Louisiana, and his Bacchus get-up was on point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dressed in an ornate outfit, fans can see Ackles all robed up below. The actor has a silver crown on his head, and an ornate blue cape is draped over his shoulders. The silver-and-navy ensemble is the definition of royal, and Ackles’ Bacchus role is completed with some needed props. Several bunches of grapes can be seen around the actor’s feet, and this is a must-have for someone playing the Roman god of wine.

For anyone confused about the Mardi Gras role, Ackles was asked to participate in the parade back in January. A report by 4 WLL confirmed the star would lead the 51st Bacchus parade on March 3. The event was themed as ‘Starring Louisiana’ and honored programs from NCIS: New Orleans to American Horror Story and more.

Ackles is the latest of many stars to lead the Bacchus parade. In the past, other stars like J.K. Simmons and Anthony Mackie have been tasked with playing Bacchus, so Ackles is the newest to put his spin on the god.

This parade marks a bit of time off for Ackles, and the star has definitely earned some vacation time. Earlier this year, fans of Supernatural gathered to celebrate the show’s 300th episode, and executive producer Andrew Dabb spoke to ComicBook.com about the milestone and how fans are willing to change alongside the Winchester brothers.

“We’ve done all sorts of crazy stuff, and Scooby-Doo crossovers and all sorts of stuff, and it is freeing, but it’s also stressful, because people are so invested in these characters the last thing you wanna do is something to Sam or Dean that’s gonna make people fall out of love with them,” Dabb said.

“These characters are beloved, and that’s not necessarily saying we don’t put them through the wringer and make them suffer because we do, but at the end of the day we love these characters, too.”

So, who knows? Maybe the future might step out and see Ackles don his Bacchus robes again but for Supernatural this time…