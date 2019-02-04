‘Supernatural’ Marathon to Air on TNT

Are you getting excited for the upcoming 300th episode of Supernatural but didn’t have time to binge the entire series beforehand? You’re definitely not alone; 300 episodes is A LOT to get through. Fortunately, the good folks at TNT are giving us a great alternative to make sure we can see all of the best Supernatural installments before the milestone episode arrives.
Beginning Monday morning, TNT will begin airing a Supernatural marathon consisting of all of the “fan-favorite” episodes from throughout the series. The marathon will run for four days, leading up to the release of Supernatural‘s 300th episode on Thursday, February 7th, which features the return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s John Winchester.
Now, just a heads up, these episodes won’t be airing in chronological order. If you’ll notice, Monday’s lineup includes “Scoobynatural,” which is an episode from just last season. This list will take things all over the place in terms of the timeline, but that shouldn’t bother the Supernatural faithful too much.
Check out the complete schedule for TNT’s Supernatural marathon below!
Monday, February 4, 2019
10am – Various & Sundry Villains
11am – Devil’s Bargain
12pm – Scoobynatural
1pm – Tall Tales
2pm – Mystery Spot
Tuesday, February 5, 2019
2am – Sex and Violence
3am – Monster at the End of This Book
4am – Good God, Y’all
5am – Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
10am – Exile on Main Street
11am – Two and a Half Men
12pm – You Can’t Handle the Truth
1pm – Family Matters
2pm – Clap Your Hands if you Believe
Wednesday, February 6, 2019
10am – Hello, Cruel World
11am – Defending Your Life
12pm – Slash Fiction
1pm – The Mentalists
2pm – What’s up, Tiger Mommy?
3pm – Remember the Titans
4pm – The Great Escapists
Thursday, February 7, 2019
10am – Clip Show
11am – Sacrifice
12pm – The Things we left Behind
1pm – Inside Man
Supernatural‘s 300th episode will air on Thursday, February 7th at 8 pm ET on The CW.