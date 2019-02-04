‘Supernatural’ Marathon to Air on TNT

Are you getting excited for the upcoming 300th episode of Supernatural but didn’t have time to binge the entire series beforehand? You’re definitely not alone; 300 episodes is A LOT to get through. Fortunately, the good folks at TNT are giving us a great alternative to make sure we can see all of the best Supernatural installments before the milestone episode arrives.

Beginning Monday morning, TNT will begin airing a Supernatural marathon consisting of all of the “fan-favorite” episodes from throughout the series. The marathon will run for four days, leading up to the release of Supernatural‘s 300th episode on Thursday, February 7th, which features the return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s John Winchester.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, just a heads up, these episodes won’t be airing in chronological order. If you’ll notice, Monday’s lineup includes “Scoobynatural,” which is an episode from just last season. This list will take things all over the place in terms of the timeline, but that shouldn’t bother the Supernatural faithful too much.

Check out the complete schedule for TNT’s Supernatural marathon below!

Monday, February 4, 2019

10am – Various & Sundry Villains

11am – Devil’s Bargain

12pm – Scoobynatural

1pm – Tall Tales

2pm – Mystery Spot

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

2am – Sex and Violence

3am – Monster at the End of This Book

4am – Good God, Y’all

5am – Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

10am – Exile on Main Street

11am – Two and a Half Men

12pm – You Can’t Handle the Truth

1pm – Family Matters

2pm – Clap Your Hands if you Believe



Wednesday, February 6, 2019

10am – Hello, Cruel World

11am – Defending Your Life

12pm – Slash Fiction

1pm – The Mentalists

2pm – What’s up, Tiger Mommy?

3pm – Remember the Titans

4pm – The Great Escapists



Thursday, February 7, 2019

10am – Clip Show

11am – Sacrifice

12pm – The Things we left Behind

1pm – Inside Man

Supernatural‘s 300th episode will air on Thursday, February 7th at 8 pm ET on The CW.