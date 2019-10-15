Supernatural Stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki Explain Their Matching Tattoos with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

This season, fans of Supernatural will have to bid the beloved series goodbye after more than a decade on air. The hit TV series had its final season premiere last week, and audiences are keeping a close eye on season 15 as it continues. For some fans, the grief of losing Supernatural has been light, but others are doing whatever they can to honor the show in its final days.

Of course, the cast is doing the same. Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles went so far as to get tattooed to honor the show, and they opened up about their matching ink with co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan just recently.

For those who do not know, Ackles and Padalecki attended the wedding of Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton. The longstanding couple exchanged vows earlier this month, and it was there Morgan teamed up with Ackles and Padalecki to get a matching tattoo, but it was meant to be a more solo service at first.

“It’s what happens when you go to your father’s wedding,” Ackles said about the tattoo as he and Padalecki spoke with Supernatural fans at a convention (via Entertainment Weekly). “Jeff and Hilarie, they’re a pretty cool couple and it didn’t surprise me that they would have something like that at their wedding reception. So there was a tattoo artist in the corner. He had a little menu of about maybe 20 small designs.”

As it would happen, Ackles was drawn to a tattoo of a small Basquiat crown, and Morgan surprised him later on when the groom said he was wanting to get that tattoo as well.

“[Morgan was] like, ‘Dude, just get it too,’” Ackles recalled. “Around that time, Jared walks up. He’s like, ‘You guys getting one?’ I was like, ‘Yeah we might do the crown.’ He’s like, ‘Well me too, I’m in!’”

By the end of the wedding, all three of the Supernatural stars were tatted up, and fans are still emotional over the shared bond. After all, Ackles put it best when he revealed how the ink honors the show as he revealed the crown also stands for ‘W’ as in Winchester. Clearly, the boys are all fond of their famous family business, and this tattoo will always remind them of their work together.

Supernatural airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

