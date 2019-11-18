Supernatural’s Final Season Prompts Misha Collins to Do Some Soul Searching

Supernatural has been around well over a decade at this point, but the show promises it will not go on any longer. The hit show will come to an end this season, and fans are still trying to process the loss. For the cast, each of the actors are dealing with this final season in their own way, and Misha Collins admits the finale has prompted him to do some soul searching.

Recently, Inside Edition spoke with Collins about a new book of his, and it was there the actor spoke about Supernatural. After the actor admitted he’s worked on the show for the last twelve years, Collins said he’s started soul searching about what will come next.

“I am in the process of doing a little soul searching and trying to figure out what I want to be when I grow up,” the actor said.

As Collins noted, he did have dreams once of becoming a politician. In fact, the actor did an internship at the White House in Washington D.C., but he quickly realized he wanted no part of it. Collins said he wanted to be a force that could change the world but much of what he saw at the White House was self serving. Now, Collins is debating how he should help bring attention to the 2020 Presidential Election while spending time with his kids.

Speaking more to Supernatural, Collins said the cast is very excited about the future but sad to part ways with the show.

“It’s a job you never expected to go on for as long as it did,” Collins said before joking about the cast’s next get-together. “We’ll probably all get together and move into a retirement home together.”

For now, it seems the gang is doing its best to enjoy these final shoots together, but fans have been told when the series finale will come around. The CW will air the last episode of Supernatural season 15 on Monday, May 8. The loss will hit every fan who has ever invested themselves in the Winchester Brothers or Castiel’s divine adventure. And if they need some direction on where to go once the show ends, maybe they can take a page from Collins and give soul searching a shot.

Supernatural airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

