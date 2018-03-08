‘Supernatural’ and ‘Scooby Doo’ Crossover Isn’t Caused By SPOILER

This month will see the arrival of one interesting Supernatural episode. The end of March will finally bring the Winchesters together with Scooby Doo. The animated crossover has stirred up plenty of headlines, and fans are starting to learn more about the mash-up as its premiere nears.

Now, audiences can rest easy knowing a certain angel has nothing to do with the deal. Gabriel may be alive, but the trickster isn’t the one responsible for teaming up these two series. So, there won’t be another repeat of “Changing Channels.”

Not long ago, Entertainment Weekly confirmed the Scooby Doo crossover is not caused by Gabriel’s powers. Andrew Dabb spoke with the site about the episode, and the co-showrunner confirmed the angel will be on his best behavior.

“This episode was written a year before we had the idea to bring [Gabriel] back,” Dabb explained. “There is a reference to Gabriel [in the Scooby episode], however, given the timeline of this, Gabriel is not the cause of this specific adventure.”

According to the Supernatural crew, a very different beast will be behind the crossover. A yet-known monster will be culprit who sent Sam and Dean into Scooby Doo’s animated world, and the pair will have to work with Mystery Inc. to get back home.

Not long ago, Supernatural revealed its first-look at the special crossover. A slew of stills, which can be seen here, reveal what the Winchester will look like in the animated world of Scooby Doo. According to creator interviews, Dean will be the most attached to the gang as he was a big fan of Scooby Doo growing up.

“Dean came of age in a time before the internet when Daphne wasn’t so bad,” Dabb revealed. “Dean has very strong opinions on all the Scooby characters, but especially Daphne and Fred.”

Earlier today, The CW even went ahead and shared an official synopsis for the crossover. You can learn more about “Scoobynatural” below before it airs on Thursday, March 29.

“JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316).”

