‘Supernatural’ EP Offers Update on Scooby-Doo Crossover

Scooby-Doo, where are you?!

Back at San Diego Comic Con last summer, the producers of Supernatural revealed that the 13th season of the show would include a crossover with the classic animated series Scooby-Doo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the longest time, details about the crossover were scarce. However, earlier this week, one Supernatural producer took to Twitter to tease the beginning of production of the crossover episode, aptly titled “Scoobynatural.”

“Time to tech survey in the Mystery Machine!” EP Jim Michaels wrote in a tweet. “Episode 16!”

Along with the tweet, Michaels included a production photo that revealed the title and credits of the episode. The top of the page says that “Scoobynatural” will be the 16th episode of the season, and it’s followed by the credits. Robert Singer directed and executive produced the episode alongside other EPs Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, and Jim Michaels.

The page that the information is printed on also possibly teases the events of the episode, as it shows The Impala pulling up to a burning building.

Back in October, EP Brad Buckner also spoke out about the coming crossover, and what fans could expect from it.

“There’s a certain amount of expertise [by] a certain brother about what Scooby world is,” Buckner said, referencing an earlier episode of the show where Dean is watching Scooby-Doo. “We have fun with that.”

Star Jared Padalecki also mentioned the crossover, teasing a race between the Impala and the Mystery Machine. “You’ll get a chance to see. Depends on who’s driving, I guess.”

“Scoobynatural” is set to air on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm ET on The CW.