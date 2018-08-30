Exclusive ‘Supernatural’ Season 13 Deleted Scene Sees Lucifer Tear Up

Supernatural has run through its latest episodes, and fans are waiting for season 13 to hit shelves. Now, ComicBook has a special deleted scene from the show to share, and it sees Lucifer show off a rather different side of him.

As you can see above, the new scene is a short one, and it begins rather forebodingly. Fans watch as Lucifer walks out from a dark alley, and he doesn’t look as happy as he should given his current rule over heaven.

The scene continues as Lucifer stumbles out to a dark street, and it is there a kind woman is seen at her car. The woman, who’s played by Jeanie Cloutier, asks if the man needs help. Leaning against a parking meter, Lucifer has his face in his hands, and he looks up when the woman comes closer.

Of course, most fans would be expecting this to end badly for the lady, but the deleted scene sees the clip turn a different direction. Lucifer looks up from his spot, eyes wet with tears. He tells the woman he’s not sure if he is okay, and the clip ends there.

Fans can understand why Lucifer is feeling more than a little emotional here. This scene comes from “Bring ’em Back Alive,” an episode which sees Lucifer search for his missing son Jack as he rules heaven at last. Despite having gunned for the gig for years, Lucifer is taken aback when he discovers ruling heaven isn’t all that, and the devilish character gets overwhelmed plenty fast.

If you want more deleted scenes from Supernatural, you will get the chance soon enough. Season 13’s Blu-ray and DVD set is slated to house scrapped footage, and it will hit shelves on Sept. 4, 2018.

Supernatural‘s 14th season premieres on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.