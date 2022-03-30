Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters Casts Fan-Favorite Star of Legacies

The cast for the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, is getting a bit larger. On Tuesday, The CW announced that fan-favorite Legacies actress Bianca Kajlich has joined The Winchesters pilot. Kajlich is set to play Millie Winchester, mother of John Winchester and the grandmother of Supernatural’s Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). Per the character description (via The Hollywood Reporter) Millie is hard-working and tough and has done the bulk of the parenting for the past 15 years. Concerned that her son John would take after his father, Millie wanted to prevent him from pursuing a dangerous life but is now having to come to grips with that being exactly what John plans to do.

Kajlich is a fan favorite on The CW’s Legacies, where she recurs as Sheriff Machado. She also was a series regular on CBS’ Rules of Engagement for seven seasons. She’s also appeared in Bosch, Undateable, and the films 30 Minutes or Less and Dark Was the Night.

The cast for The Winchesters has begun to fill out in recent weeks. Last week, the series found its lead actors, announcing the casting of Meg Donnelly as young Mary Winchester and Drake Rodger as young John Winchester. The series will also feature Ackles reprising his role as Dean Winchester, though he will serve as the narrator for the series rather than actually star. The Winchesters is a prequel, told from Dean’s point of view, about the lives and complicated romance of his parents, Mary and John. The series was first announced in June 2021 and was recently given a pilot order from The CW. Jensen and Danneel Ackles serve as executive producers and the series will be written by Robbie Thompson who served as a producer and writer on the original series.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey,” Jensen shared with Deadline in a statement when The Winchesters was announced last year.

