Supernatural Star Teases Another Character Return in Final Season

There have been a lot of notable returns to Supernatural in its fifteenth and final season, and while it continues to look like Crowley (Mark Sheppard) will not be among them, that doesn’t mean that the long-running CW drama doesn’t have any more “…and returning as…” tricks up its sleeves. As part of his ongoing series of posts and messages about the “last time” something would happen on the set of Supernatural‘s final season, series star Misha Collins earlier this week shared a photo of himself with Robert Ray Wisdom, the actor who plays the angel Uriel in the series. He also sent out another message via his “NSFW” phone line that teased an even more spoilery look ahead.

These things are all going to be coming together in the second half of the season, when Supernatural moves to Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning on March 16, serving as the lead-in for Roswell New Mexico in its final two months on the air. After fifteen seasons, Supernatural will wrap its epic run on Monday, May 18.

The final season of Supernatural has, maybe unsurprisingly, been one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how weird things have been getting for the Winchesters from time to time.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.