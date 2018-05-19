‘Supernatural’ Stars Address ‘Wayward Sisters’ Not Being Picked Up

Supernatural fans were disappointed last week to learn that The CW had passed on ordering the Wayward Sisters spinoff to series, shutting down hopes that the mosnter-hunting ladies of the franchise would have their own show.

Not only did the fans have mixed feelings about the decision, but the cast of Supernatural was frustrated to learn the news as well. Fortunately, many of these stars are the optimistic, glass-half-full types, and they know that this isn’t the end of the road for the Wayward Sisters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles spoke with EW about the network’s decision to pass on Wayward Sisters, and he said that those characters will always have a home

“Selfishly, I’m split,” Ackles said of his feelings on the spinoff. “I’d love to see these girls go and tell this amazing story, and I’d love to help them do that. But at the same time, I want to keep those characters in our world. I don’t want to let them go; they’re amazing characters. They’re fan favorites and they’re cast favorites, so there’s a reason that they got that opportunity and I think it just goes to show how great they are and how valuable they are to us.”

Ackles’ co-star, Misha Collins, shared a very similar sentiment, echoing that he’d love for any of the Wayward Sisters to appear on Supernatural again in the future.

“I would love to see Wayward go forward, but I also know that there’s a great back-up, which is that all of those characters are alive and well and there’s a place for them in the Supernatural universe. We would love to see any and all of the Wayward Sisters back in action on Supernatural.”

The Wayward Sisters appeared together in an episode of Supernatural earlier this season, which would have acted as a back door pilot to the spinoff series. The team was met with warm reception from the fans, but CW president Mark Pedowitz said this week, “We did not feel creatively that the show is where we wanted it to be.”

Are you disappointed that Wayward Sisters wasn’t picked up to series? Do you think that the characters will show up on Supernatural again sometime soon? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

The 13th season of Supernatural just ended on Thursday night, and the show will return for Season 14 this fall on The CW.