Survivor's Jeff Probst Confirms Season 50 Theme Hasn't Yet Been Decided

Survivor delivered its biggest season yet back in 2020 with the famed Winners at War, a contest that pitted 20 previous Survivor winners against one another for a record $2 million prize. In a couple of years, the series will hit an even bigger milestone with Survivor 50, and the team behind the CBS mainstay will need to figure out how to potentially one-up what they did with Season 40.

It seems like there might already be plans and ideas in store for such a momentous occasion, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with showrunner and host Jeff Probst and asked about the upcoming 50th Survivor endeavor. Probst admitted that nothing has been decided just yet, and things regarding Survivor 50 are still very much up in the air.

"We have not come up with our idea for 50 yet," Probst explained. "Obviously we think about it. But I think it's easier to think about it when you're writing about Survivor rather than when you're producing it."

Probst went on to say that the biggest reason plans for Survivor 50 haven't been made is that there are still three seasons left before that one arrives.

"We still have 47, 48, and 49, and you might think I'm deflecting, but I don't," he said. "To me, those are stress-inducing problems.What are going to do in 47? What are we going to do in 48? What are we going to do in 49?

"Then, if we get to 50, what are we going to do? And how do you top Winners at War? What is the idea that would be fun to do? I don't know. We're working on it, dreaming about it a lot. Don't have the answer yet."

Survivor is currently airing its 46th season on CBS and the series hasn't yet been officially renewed for 47 or 48 (which will likely film back to back). That said, there are already plans in place for those seasons, as Probst has confirmed neither of them will feature returning cast members. Given the continued popularity of the series, it seems highly unlikely Survivor wouldn't make it through at least Season 50.