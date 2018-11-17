‘Sweet Tooth’ Pilot Ordered By Hulu

Hulu isn’t a stranger to introducing comic books to life on the small screen and now, it appears they’ll have another adaptation to add to their repertoire. According to a new report from Deadline, Hulu has ordered a pilot for a show based on Sweet Tooth.

Lasting for 40 issues for DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, Sweet Tooth was both written and drawn by Jeff Lemire (Moon Knight) and was nominated for Best New Series at the 2010 Eisner Awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hap and Leonard alum Jim Mickle is set to write and direct the pilot with Team Downey — a production studio led by Avengers: Infinity War star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan — set to executive produce alongside Linda Moran (Hap and Leonard).

The pilot is being billed as a coming-of-age tale following Gus, a deer/boy hybrid who ventures out of his house to find the world being consumed by a cataclysmic event. After teaming up with a ragtag group of hybrids to search for answers, they uncover a vast conspiracy that forces the group to suffer an existential crisis.

Earlier this year, Hulu ultimately passed on ordering Locke & Key — another comic adaptation — to series.

“I did a pilot for Hulu called Locke & Key but it didn’t get picked up by Hulu,” actor Samantha Mathis said. “It’s getting shopped around to Amazon and Netflix and Apple and everyone right now. Who knows, maybe that will end up some place.”

In addition to Sweet Tooth, Hulu has another comic book adaptation in Marvel’s Runaways, a show that’s about to debut its sophomore season. According to Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb, the show’s second season picks up immediately following the end of season one.

“We pick up almost minutes later,” Loeb told ComicBook.com. “The idea is, where do they go now? Every one of us at some point has that sort of romantic idea that running away is going to be this great thing, that we’re not going to have to listen to our parents, that we’re going to be able to sleep as late as we want, eat whatever we want, and then by day three, when you’re on the street and its cold and one of the things that [creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz have done really well is looking at the nature of what’s going on with homelessness and living on the street and what it’s like and how these kids have to combat that given the fact that only a day before they were living in Brentwood mansions and could phone for anything.”