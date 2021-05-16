Sweet Tooth: Netflix Debuts Poster, Announces New Trailer Release Date

The world debut of Sweet Tooth is just over two weeks away, and Netflix is really starting to ramp up the show's marketing cycle. The platform released a teaser for the comic adaptation earlier this month and has now announced a full trailer will hit the internet on Monday. It's with this announcement an initial teaser poster for the show also arrived, showing Gus (Christian Convery) and Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) as they roam the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Though the series takes place after a virus begins to wipe out the world, the poster does carry some positive vibes of hope as purple flowers are seen growing around Gus and Jepperd. The tagline included on the teaser reads, "The end of our world is the beginning of his."

Are you ready for @SweetTooth? New trailer arrives tomorrow. All episodes drop June 4 on @netflix 🦌 #SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/Ry3B9XGeDE — DC (@DCComics) May 16, 2021

Originally written and drawn by Jeff Lemire for DC Comics' Vertigo imprint, the Netflix series is being produced by Robert and Susan Downey's Team Downey banner. In addition to Convery and Anozie, Sweet Tooth stars Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Owen, Aliza Vellani, and James Brolin as the narrator.

"We heard there was this great graphic novel series and they just had this incredible emotional breadth of storytelling," Downey Jr. previously said about adapting the series. "The graphic novels were a little darker, a bit more foreboding... As we were starting to see the dailies I'm like 'This is seamless,' like the novel just continued on." Susan Downey, RDJ's wife and producing partner, added: "We felt we could really hold onto the themes but make it a more enjoyable place....I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together."

Netflix's full synopsis for the show can be found below.

"Ten years ago 'The Great Crumble' wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

Sweet Tooth is set to hit Netflix on June 4th.

