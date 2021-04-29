Netflix Debuts Sweet Tooth Teaser Trailer, Release Date

A few months after the TV adaptation of Sweet Tooth was revealed to have wrapped production, Netflix has offered a first official look at their new series and produced the first teaser trailer! Focusing on a a hybrid deer-boy (Christian Convery as Gus) and a wandering loner (Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd), they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the lush, dangerous world left behind, searching for the meaning of home. The series will debut all eight of its episodes on the streaming service on Friday, June 4. You can find the first teaser trailer and official photos from the show below!

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale," Executive Producer, Writer , Director & Co-Showrunner Jim Mickle said in a statement. "SWEET TOOTH is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

“SWEET TOOTH the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that," Executive Producer, Writer & Co-showrunner Beth Schwartz added. "But I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it. When you watch SWEET TOOTH, you feel hopeful about the future.”

Netflix's official description for Sweet Tooth reads:

"Ten years ago 'The Great Crumble' wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

Starring alongside Convery and Anozie in the series are Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, with Will Forte as Father and James Brolin as the Narrator.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.