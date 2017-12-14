SYFY Has Uploaded Full Episodes of ‘Happy!’ to YouTube

Happy! is the gift that keeps on giving!

Syfy’s newest series has been posting strong ratings through its second week, but the network is looking to get an even bigger audience invested in the Grant Morrison adaptation. Both episodes of Happy! have been uploaded in full to the official Syfy YouTube channel for you watch, free of charge.

Most TV networks make new episodes of their shows available to stream the day after they air, but only on their terms. Usually, viewers either need to have a cable subscription to watch the episodes on-demand, or watch them on the network’s own streaming service.

Syfy is making it easy with Happy! By putting the episodes on YouTube, the network is making the show available to everyone with an internet connection. All you will need to do to watch full episodes is sit through a couple of commercials sprinkled throughout each video.

That’s not a bad price to pay for free TV.

The second episode of Happy!, titled “What Smiles Are For,” aired on Syfy Wednesday night. Audiences watched as Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni) tried to navigate a high-stakes poker game in order to pay for a one-way ticket out of town. A few hours after its initial release, the episode was uploaded to YouTube.

New episodes of Happy! air on Wednesday nights at 10pm ET on Syfy. To get caught up, you can head to the network’s YouTube channel and watch the first two episodes for free.