SYFY Sets Release Date for The Ark Season 2

The Ark is coming back for Season 2. On Tuesday, SYFY announced that the hit series will return for its highly anticipated second season on Wednesday, July 17th. The series was given a renewal last April ahead of its Season 1 finale. The first season of the series is available to stream on Peacock.

Set 100 years in the future, The Ark takes place aboard the Ark One, an interstellar vessel carrying humanity's last hope for survival. When an unforeseen accident kills off a large chunk of essential crew members, the remaining passengers must band together and complete the mission of finding, and colonizing, another habitable planet.

According to SYFY, "In Season 2, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it unhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow." The Ark is created by Dean Devlin, who also serves as showrunner and co-executive producer with Jonathan Glassner.

Who Stars in The Ark?

The Ark Season 2 stars Jelena Stupljanin as Evelyn Maddox, Christie Burke as LT. Sharon Garnet, Reece Ritchie as LT. Spencer Lane, Richard Fleeshman as LT. James Brice, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, Diana Bermudez as Kimi Joma, Tiana Upcheva as Eva Markovic, Jadran Malkovich as Dr. Marsh and Ryan Adams as Angus Medford.

The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios.," Lisa Katz, President Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming said when the series was renewed. "Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we're tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2."

SYFY Recently Ordered a TV Series Based on Image Comics' Revival

In other SYFY news, the network recently announced that an adaptation of Image Comics' Revival had been given a series order. Revival is based on Tim Seely and Mike Norton's comic of the same name. The series, which is produced by Blue Ice Pictures with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Luke Boyce, and Aaron Koontz all producing, is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

Revival is set on one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin when the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the "revived" appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

The Ark Season 2 arrives Wednesday, July 17th at 10/9c on SYFY.