AMC’s Latest Anne Rice Series Gets Release Date (and Surprising Crossover Update)

They’re watching and they’re always there and now, we know exactly when we can watch Talamasca: The Secret Order as well. On Saturday, during the Anne Rice Immortal Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC revealed that the newest series will debut on Sunday, October 26th at 9 p.m. ET. However, the exciting news for fans of the network’s growing world based on the late Anne Rice’s expansive The Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches book series. The network also shared a teaser trailer for the series and a major announcement: Interview With the Vampire star Eric Bogosian will appear as Daniel Molloy in a guest starring role, giving fans the crossover they’ve been hoping for. You can check out the teaser for yourself in the video below.

Described as a supernatural spy series, the first season of Talamasca: The Secret Order will have six episodes and is set to center around the men and women who are responsible for not only tracking but containing the vampires, witches, and other magical and supernatural creatures around the globe. While the series shines a light on the secret organization that appears throughout Rice’s novels, unlike both Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, Talamasca is not based on a specific book — Rice never actually wrote a Talamasca-centric book. Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice universe for AMC, previously explained that John Lee Hancock, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on the series, was “inspired” by rice’s work but has “taken a certain amount of liberty, hopefully at the same time always being faithful to what she might have done with the Talamasca had she done a book on them.”

Talamasca stars Nicholas Denton as Guy Anatole, a brilliant and handsome young man who is sharp on the surface but who has always known that his mind works a little bit differently. Just as he’s graduating law school, Guy is approached by the Talamasca and when he learns that they have been tracking him since childhood, he falls into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who have existed in a fragile balance with the mortal world. However, for that balance to hold — and for Guy to survive — he will have to learn to embrace the dark and treacherous depths of his true and singular self. In addition to Denton, the series will star Celine Buckens as Doris, an old soul living with a coven of witches on a houseboat, Jason Schwartzman as Burton, a vampire living a cloistered life in an Upper West Side penthouse, Elixabeth McGovern as Helen, leader of the New York Motherhouse, William Fitchtner as Jasper, leader of the London Motherhouse, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive.

Could There Be More Crossovers?

With AMC announced Bogosian’s appearance as Daniel in Talamasca and making a crossover between Interview With the Vampire and the new series a certainty, it feels likely that the door is open for other crossover appearances as well as the show progresses. Given that the Talamasca has an important role across both Rice’s vampire and witch stories — and we’ve seen Talamasca agents appear in both Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches prominently already — it seems only natural that the Immortal Universe is only going to get bigger from here.

Talamasca: The Secret Order debuts Sunday, October 26th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.