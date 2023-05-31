Ted Lasso: Did Richmond Win the Whole F---ing Thing?

Apple TV+ released their highly anticipated Ted Lasso Season 3 finale earlier today, and it definitely sets up a new dynamic going into a possible fourth season. Ted Lasso ultimately decides to move back to Kansas City to be with his son, leaving AFC Richmond behind. But before all of that, he has to lead the team to take on West Ham in what is basically the championship of their league. While everything seems to be going bad for the team during the first half, Ted Lasso finds a way to get them in a fighting spirit. So with that all being said, does AFC Richmond actually win it all during the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale?

WARNING SPOILERS FOR TED LASSO's SEASON 3 FINALE ARE AHEAD.

Does AFC Richmond Win It All In Ted Lasso Season 3 Finale

During the events of the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale, AFC Richmond is on a hot streak of 16 straight wins and is getting ready to go up against the malicious Rupert's West Ham. AFC Richmond ultimately wins the game, but because Manchester United also won their game, they end up winning it all, leaving AFC Richmond as the runner-up.

Is There Going to be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

After the Emmys, Sudeikis spoke about Ted LassoSeason 4:

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

The series is described as follows: "College-level American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to coach AFC Richmond, a professional soccer team in England, despite having any knowledge of the game. His boss, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), is the new owner of AFC Richmond following her divorce. The extremly affable Lasso doesn't realize she hired him because she wants to see the team tank, in order to get back at her ex-husband, who cheated on her with a younger woman. Helping her in this task is Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift). However, with his longtime assistant, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Lasso begins to make headway with the team"

Along with Sudeikis, Hunt and Waddingham, Ted Lassostars Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Charlie Hiscock, Stephen Manas. Not much is currently known about Ted Lasso Season, but it has been in production for quite some time.

Every Episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 is exclusively available on Apple TV+!

What did you think about Ted Lasso Season 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!