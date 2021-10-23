Ted Lasso Star Jason Sudeikis Returns to Saturday Night Live in New Promos

Jason Sudeikis is coming back to Saturday Night Live and there are some new promos to celebrate. The Ted Lasso star has been in high demand since the AppleTV show began to take the world by storm. So, it only makes sense that there would be a stop at Studio 8H at some point. Brandi Carlisle is along to be a musical guest, and Sudeikis is oozing his particular brand of charm. A lot of SNL entries are buoyed by hosts with comedic chops, so this might be a standout episode from this season. Check out what the cast members had to ask the actor before the show gets underway this weekend.

Bill Lawrence talked to Deadline about what could be coming next for Ted Lasso. Season 3 might not be the only thing left in the cards for the lovable cast of characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons,” Lawrence said. “And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that.”

Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt told Comicbook.com that three seasons could be changing. AppleTV+ has a certified TV monster on its hands with the series. People can’t get enough of Ted Lasso, and that will surely have an effect on the decision-making process.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt told ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh this year. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

“It goes without saying, we certainly wished we hadn’t debuted in a pandemic, we wish there was no pandemic to debut during, but if we were some help in that difficult time, that’s great, because that’s, obviously, not what we were setting out to do,” the co-creator would add. “Pretty quickly after the show debuted, and, I think, maybe specifically, because there were three episodes that came out all at once in the beginning, the Twitter reaction was different.

Will you be watching SNL this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!