Ted Lasso Star Shares Heartfelt Goodbye After Series Finale

The Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso has arrived on Apple TV+ and, as many of the creatives have been saying for quite some time, the episode also serves as the final episode of the entire series. The program has earned acclaim from audiences, critics, and awards organizations ever since it debuted, with one of the series' breakout stars being Brett Goldstein, who is also a member of the series' writing team. In honor of the release of what is expected to be the final episode of the series, Goldstein shared a post on social media featuring behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew in which he shared his appreciation of what the project brought him.

"And now the end is here... WHISTLE!!" Goldstein captioned the post. "There's too many things I want to say and not enough words to express them. But for now I'll just say this: Ted Lasso was a truly magical experience. A show about love, made with love, by the funniest, most beautiful, and kindest people on the planet. From all the writers, to every member of the crew to every single actor, no matter how small their part, to all the post-production team, everyone brought their A-game and their warmth to the making of Ted Lasso. I will miss getting to live in that world with them."

He continued, "Ted Lasso changed my life in every conceivable way. I will always feel grateful for it. Thank you to everyone who watched the show and believed and cared about it in ways we could never imagine. And to Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan [Hunt] and special boy Joe Kelly, and all the cast and crew, thank you for everything. I learned so much, I laughed all the time and I made friends for life. I will cherish it always. It's been fxxxing wonderful. Let's go Greyhounds..."

Outside of Sudeikis, the series was largely comprised of lesser-known figures that earned newfound attention thanks to their performances, though it was Goldstein who arguably earned the most from the opportunity. The performer was first enlisted to be part of the writers' room on the series, ultimately leading to him being cast as the curmudgeonly Roy Kent. His performance was so impressive, he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

In 2022, Goldstein entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a post-credits scene for Thor: Love and Thunder as Hercules, though it's unknown when he will be returning to that franchise. Even though the proper Ted Lasso series is expected to have ended, creatives involved in the project have hinted that spinoffs could be possible, with Goldstein's Kent earning speculation of becoming the focus of such a spinoff.

The series finale of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+.

