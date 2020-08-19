Apple TV+ Renews Ted Lasso for Season 2

It appears as though the newest series on Apple TV+ is already turning out to be a serious hit. Ted Lasso, the show born out of an old NBC Sports commercial, made its series debut on the Apple streaming service this past Friday. The reviews for the series have been overwhelmingly positive, leading to quite a bit of word of mouth surrounding its premiere. Just a few days after releasing the first three episodes, Apple TV+ has already renewed Ted Lasso for a second season.

News of the renewal came on Wednesday afternoon, surprising TV fans with an unusually early decision. There are still seven episodes of Ted Lasso's first season left to air. Those who enjoy the show can now breathe easy for the rest of the season, knowing that the future isn't being left to chance. The second season of the show will consist of 10 episodes, just like the first.

Ted Lasso tells the story of an American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, who is hired to helm a soccer team in England's Premier League. Sudeikis co-created the series alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs). Ted Lasso also stars Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, and Phil Dunster.

After news of the renewal went live, Lawrence took to Twitter to share his gratitude for all of the love Ted Lasso has received over the last week.

"Hey - Twitter is mostly a site dedicated to polite discourse and changing people's minds about politics," Lawrence wrote. "Still, I want to thank everyone who supported Ted Lasso as well as an insanely great cast and crew... we are grateful to get to do this show for another year. So fun."

Ted Lasso joins a growing roster of originals on Apple TV+ that includes Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Dickinson, The Morning Show, and Central Park.

What do you think about Ted Lasso so far? Are you glad to see it renewed for Season 2? Let us know in the comments!

