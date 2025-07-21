Ted Lasso Season 4 Reveals First Look, Plot Details

After nearly two years off the air, Ted Lasso is back on the field. Apple TV+ released the first look at Ted Lasso Season 4 today, along with confirmation that production is underway in Kansas City. Perhaps most exciting, the sneak peek of Season 4 confirmed that cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift will join the previously confirmed Jason Sudeikis as well. As a show that provided comfort and hope to so many during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of Ted Lasso feels as if we’re getting another warm hug from AFC Richmond, right when we need it most.

The Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso seemed to have wrapped the series up with a bow. Richmond were runners up in the Premier League, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) returned home to the States to be with his son, Rebecca (Waddingham) sells the club back to the fans, Roy (Goldstein) becomes Richmond’s coach, and Keeley (Temple) grows her PR firm while presenting Rebecca with a proposal for a woman’s soccer team. However, it’s that last detail that seems to have been the deciding factor among the Ted Lasso creators on whether or not there was more story to tell.

L-R: Jeremy swift, hannah waddingham, juno temple, and jason sudeikis. image courtesy of apple tv+.

The show’s official description states of the new season, “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

The new premise presents an exciting bevy of opportunities for the show. Though Ted is no longer a fish out of water, coaching a women’s team will likely come with its own unique challenges, not just for Ted, but for the club. Also, it appears that the famously nice coach will need some convincing to be coaxed back across the pond if the show’s production starts in Kansas City. Apple TV+ did confirm that filming with continue in London later this year.

A women’s team also means there will be a new cast of supporting characters for us to fall in love with, along with the returning cast members. Apple TV+ announced that Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely have been cast in Ted Lasso Season 4. Details regarding who they’re playing are still being kept under wraps, with the exception of Feely, who will be taking over playing Henry Lasso, Ted’s son, from Gus Turner.

Ted Lasso has racked up a whopping 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins to date; therefore, we imagine that after a two-year hiatus, the pressure is definitely on Sudeikis and the show’s filmmakers to deliver with Season 4. Based on a series of sketches for NBC Sports, the first season of Ted Lasso had low expectations that it quickly exceeded. Even so, with so much of the cast returning and an intriguing premise, we’re willing to believe that Season 4 of Ted Lasso will be just as hilarious and heartwarming as ever.

The first three seasons of Ted Lasso are currently available to stream on Apple TV+.