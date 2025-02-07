Ted Lasso Star Finally Answers Series Finale Mystery (And We’re Conflicted)

Juno Temple has revealed that Keeley Jones and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) end up together after Ted Lasso‘s final episode, solving one of the series’ biggest lingering mysteries. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actress provided closure to the romantic storyline that saw Keeley reject both Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) in the show’s May 2023 finale, choosing to focus on herself and her career. While the resolution fit Keeley’s arc, it didn’t address how the love triangle kept evolving after the credits rolled. Temple’s insight arrives nearly two years after the conclusion of one of Apple TV+’s most successful series, which left several plotlines intentionally unresolved while wrapping up its three-season run.

“I think, ultimately, she ends up with Roy,” Temple explains, though she acknowledges the complexity of Keeley’s relationships. “Working with both of those men — Phil and Brett — they are such extraordinary humans, and I think the journey of both of their characters throughout all three seasons is a quiet masterclass in acting.” The actress elaborates that while Roy represents Keeley’s endgame, she believes her character could have found happiness with either man, noting, “I think she would probably have a great time ending up with either one of them, but my gut tells me that it would probably be Roy.”

In Ted Lasso’s finale, both men approach Keeley’s door, demanding she choose between them. Instead of following romantic comedy conventions, the scene concluded with Keeley asserting her independence and professional priorities over romantic entanglements. However, Roy and Jamie are too stubborn to leave things like that, so their courtship probably kept going after the end of Season 3. While the mystery can only be settled when (and if) Apple TV+ releases a spinoff or sequel season, Temple knows Keeley like no one else, so her words have weight. Too bad for Jamie fans.

How Ted Lasso Changed Television and What Comes Next

Ted Lasso‘s journey from NBC Sports promotional character to a cultural phenomenon represents one of television’s most unlikely success stories. The series transformed a broad comedy sketch about an American football coach’s fish-out-of-water experience into a nuanced exploration of mental health, toxic masculinity, and the power of genuine kindness. This evolution helped the show accumulate 61 Emmy nominations across its three seasons, including winning Outstanding Comedy Series twice and garnering acting wins for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham.

The show’s impact extends far beyond awards recognition. When Apple TV+ launched the series in August 2020, the streaming service was still establishing its identity in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Ted Lasso not only became the platform’s first breakout hit but also helped define Apple TV+’s approach to original programming, emphasizing quality over quantity and focusing on character-driven narratives.

The series’ creative team has maintained different positions regarding potential continuations. While Jason Sudeikis indicated that the third season completed their planned story arc, other key figures expressed openness to future projects. For example, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt have discussed potential spin-off concepts. The show’s unprecedented success provides a clear motivation for continuation, though creators emphasize any future projects must maintain the original’s high standards.

Whether through potential spin-offs or its lasting impact on television’s creative approach, Ted Lasso‘s influence appears secure. The series proved that television could achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success while maintaining an optimistic worldview, a particularly significant achievement given the cynicism often rewarded in prestige television.

All seasons of Ted Lasso are available on Apple TV+.