Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think (And Features a Major New Character)

Ted Lasso originally premiered in 2020 and rapidly established itself as a cultural phenomenon, serving as the primary anchor for Apple TV during the streaming service’s initial growth period. The series earned widespread acclaim for its subversive optimism and character-driven narrative. However, Ted Lasso faced significant hurdles during its third season in 2023, which was met with notable criticism regarding overstuffed episodes and narrative choices that many felt rushed key character arcs. Despite this sense of finality, the production has officially moved into a fourth season that sees the central cast members reuniting for an unexpected second act. The upcoming narrative involves Ted (Jason Sudeikis) returning to London, though this time he is tasked with the challenge of managing a women’s second-division team.

Apple TV has officially confirmed that Ted Lasso Season 4 is scheduled for a Summer 2026 release window, targeting a premiere date between June and August. The news comes with new images that underline the return of several fan-favorite figures, including Ted Lasso and his steadfast partner Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), as well as Richmond’s owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Crown & Anchor’s hostess Mae Green (Annette Badland).

Image courtesy of Apple TV

Ted’s son, Henry, is also accompanying his father during this new trip to London, with Grant Feely taking the role. In addition, the images show a new main character from Ted Lasso Season 4, an assistant coach portrayed by Tanya Reynolds. While the initial marketing materials remain guarded about specific plot points, the emphasis on Reynolds suggests that the narrative will heavily prioritize the relationship between Ted and his new colleague.

Season 4 of Ted Lasso Must Balance Nostalgia With a New Storyline

Image courtesy of Apple TV

The return of AFC Richmond will test whether Ted Lasso‘s hallmark optimism can survive a complete structural overhaul. By the time the fourth season premieres in 2026, the series will have been absent from the cultural conversation for three years, a significant hiatus that risks a loss of the momentum that once made it an inescapable hit. This gap is compounded by the fact that the 2023 finale, titled “So Long, Farewell,” was explicitly marketed and received as a definitive ending for Ted. Reopening a narrative that many viewers felt was effectively closed creates an uphill battle for the writing team, as they must now justify the return of a character whose departure felt final. The challenge lies in convincing a fanbase—one already divided by the uneven pacing of the third season—that this new chapter is a necessary evolution rather than a simple overextension of a completed story.

Image courtesy of Apple TV

Furthermore, the strategic shift toward a women’s second-division squad fundamentally reconfigures Ted Lasso‘s identity, blurring the line between a traditional sequel and a tactical spinoff. While foundational characters like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), and Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) are confirmed to reprise their roles, the focus on a new athletic division suggests their involvement may be restricted. This transition creates a precarious middle ground where the program must integrate the established “Lasso Way” into a fresh context without alienating fans who are primarily invested in the original locker room chemistry. If the production fails to strike a balance between providing nostalgic connective tissue and establishing a distinct voice for the women’s team, it risks setting mismatched expectations that could undermine Ted Lasso‘s long-term viability.

Ted Lasso Season 4 is scheduled to be released in the Summer of 2026.

