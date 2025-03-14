Ted Lasso Season 4 Officially Announced (And Its Biggest Star Is Actually Coming Back)

A wise football coach from Kansas once said, “Things come into our lives to help us get from one place to a better one.” That man got us all to a better place, but it seems he now wants to take us even further down the road. That’s right, the one and only Ted Lasso is officially coming back to our TV screens in the not-too-distant future.

After nearly two years of rumors and rumblings about the continuation of smash-hit Emmy winner Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ has finally announced that the show is moving forward. The service announced on Friday morning that, rather than the speculated spin-off or sequel series, Ted Lasso will be back just as it was, with Season 4 of the series officially in the works.

Not only is the show Ted Lasso coming back, but its namesake is also returning to the fold. In addition to the news about Season 4, Apple revealed that co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis is going to be back on the show, reprising the role of Ted that won him back-to-back acting Emmys.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,” Sudeikis said in a statement. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

The official announcement from Apple TV only confirms the return of Sudeikis as Ted, so there will be question marks about the rest of the cast, at least for the time being. Last year, it was reported that Warner Bros. Television picked up the Season 4 options for Brett Goldstein (who is confirmed to return as a writer and executive producer), Hannah Waddingham, and Jeremy Swift. In January, star Nick Mohammed canceled some of the live performances on an upcoming tour due to a filming schedule, and he left some heavy hints that Ted Lasso was the project causing the changes. So it’s likely that those four will all be returning for the new installment, even if they haven’t yet been confirmed.

The big question now is where the show will pick up when Season 4 begins. Season 3 ended with Ted leaving London to return home to Kansas to be with his son, Nathan. He’s a long way from Richmond AFC and it’ll be interesting to see how the show approaches that reunion.