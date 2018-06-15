Arrowverse, ‘Agents of SHIELD’, and More Comic Book TV Nominated for Teen Choice Awards

The first batch of Teen Choice Awards nominees were announced today, and it looks like the world of comic book television is very well represented.

Leading the pack with five nominations is The CW’s Riverdale, which won seven awards at last year’s ceremonies. This year, the Archie Comics-inspired adaptation is up for Choice Drama TV Show, as well as Choice Drama TV Actor nominations for Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) and K.J. Apa (Archie Andrews), and Choice Drama TV Actress nominations for Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) and Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Television’s various Marvel and DC Comics-inspired shows scored quite a bit of nods as well, after earning several awards in the years past. Choice Action TV Show sees DCTV dominating 60% of the category, with Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Gotham facing off against Lethal Weapon (which is pretty ironic for Gotham fans), and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Choice Action TV Actor has similar odds, with Supergirl‘s Chris Wood (Mon-El), Gotham‘s David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne), The Flash‘s Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), and Arrow‘s Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) all nominated. Gustin has won the award for the past two years in a row.

For the second year in a row, comic book television essentially dominates the Choice Action TV Actress category. This year’s nominees are Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary), Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl), The Flash‘s Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) and Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow), Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak), and Agents of SHIELD‘s Chloe Bennet (Skye Johnson/Quake). Benoist won the award at last year’s festivities.

And even as iZombie is nearing its swan song, the series picked up two nominations, for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series, and Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress for Rose McIver (Liv Moore).

Voting for this round of the Teen Choice Awards is currently open, and will go on through Tuesday, June 19th, at 9:00 AM PT. If you want to see your favorite comic book TV show or character take home a prise, you can vote via TeenChoice.com and through Twitter.

Will you be voting in this year’s Teen Choice Awards? Let us know what you think in the comments below.