The ‘Teen Wolf’ Series Finale Gave A Heart-Wrenching Nod To [SPOILER]

Warning! Spoilers for Teen Wolf's series finale lie below!

Teen Wolf came to a close tonight as its sixth season wrapped, and fans were left teary thanks to its emotional farewell. The series brought back characters like Derek and Jackson to say goodbye, and it even gave Allison a touching nod which left viewers sobbing.

Teen Wolf brought up Allison's memory during a climatic moment between Scott and the Anuk-Ite. The creature managed to corner the alpha into a library by himself, and the Anuk-Ite hoped to take down Scott by transforming into his very worst fear. Scott knew better than to open his eyes and look at the beast, but fans could not look away from the sight.

At first, the Anuk-Ite took a low blow by transforming into Void Stiles. Scott flinched at his friend's hollow voice, but Stiles left as easily as he came. The Anuk-Ite transformed into other characters like Derek before bringing back baddies like the Oni. However, the Anuk-Ite finally learned Scott's truest fear did not lie with any of those people.

Instead, Scott's biggest fear had to do with Allison Argent.

In a last-ditch effort, the Anuk-Ite told Scott that he had failed all of his friends. However, there was one in particular the werewolf truly turned his back on. "You failed everyone, especially her…especially Allison," the Anuk-Ite said.

Scott was desperate enough to beat the Anuk-Ite that he took one very insane measure. Unable to open his eyes or use his hands, Scott chose to gouge out his own eyes to fight the Anuk-Ite blind. The werewolf is able to trap the creature with some help from Stiles and a bit of mountain ash. And, after several tense moments, Scott is able to heal his eyes after Malia gives him a kiss.

