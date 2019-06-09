TV Shows

The 100 Stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley Surprise Fans with Marriage Announcement

Fans of The CW’s post-apocalyptic science fiction drama The 100 have long had a favorite ship, eagerly waiting for two of the series’ main characters — Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake — to finally get together romantically. Now, it seems as if they may have just gotten their wish, but not exactly in the way they would have expected. Actors Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, who play Clarke and Bellamy respectively, just announced that they’ve recently married — an announcement that has taken fans by complete surprise.

On Saturday, Taylor took to Twitter to share what appears to be a photo of the pair in wedding finery with both wearing wedding rings, announcing in the post that she had recently married her “best friend” Morley and asking that fans keep the comments kind and respect their privacy in the matter. Morley also posted to Twitter about the marriage, reiterating the request for kindness and respect in the comments.

While the request for kindness and privacy is reasonable enough, it seems like fans are frankly too stunned to react with anything other than surprise. While Taylor and Morley have played Clarke and Bellamy since 2014 and even from early on have inspired the “Bellarke” fandom, thus leading to plenty of fan questions about the hoped-for pairing, the real-life relationship status has never been addressed. The pair managed to keep their relationship entirely a secret from fans so when their nuptials were announced, the influx of stunned social media reactions quickly followed ranging from excitement, shock, to skepticism — some fans weren’t sure the marriage reveal was genuine, though series creator Jason Rothenberg as well as co-stars Richard Harmon and Henry Ian Cusick have all chimed in and offered their congratulations to the happy couple.

Read on for some of our favorite reactions to Taylor and Morley’s surprise marriage announcement — and congratulations to the happy couple!

