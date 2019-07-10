The 100 Star Henry Ian Cusick Exits Series After Six Seasons

Over the span of six total seasons, the cast of The 100 on The CW has constantly changed and evolved, with several key cast members either dying off early or entering the fold late. Only a handful of main characters from the first season are still around today, and that number got slightly smaller after Tuesday night’s new episode. Henry Ian Cusick, who has starred on The 100 as Marcus Kane since Season 1, has officially made his exit from the show.

Kane hasn’t been doing too well this season, having his consciousness transferred to another body, so fans felt as though this end was coming. However, it still didn’t make seeing Kane and Abby finally say goodbye any less heartbreaking.

After the episode ended, both Cusick and showrunner Jason Rothenberg took to Twitter to confirm that Kane’s time had indeed come to an end.

“All things end that that was Kane’s,” Cusick wrote. “Thanks to [Jason Rothenberg] and all the cast crew writers directors of The 100 but especially to you #Kabby and #Kane supporters, your passion and support over the years has been truly wonderful and I love you guys for that! May we meet again X.”

“I have to say it was a pleasure and an honor to have [Henry Ian Cusick] on our show for the past 6 years,” wrote Rothenberg. “The guy classed up the joint. Really helped us make the point that we were not a teen show. Not that there’s anything wrong with teen shows. Anyway, we will miss him.”

New episodes of The 100 air on Tuesday nights on The CW.