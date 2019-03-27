‘The 100’ Season 6 Poster Released

The Season 5 finale of The CW‘s post-apocalyptic science fiction drama The 100 saw the surviving inhabitants of Earth faced with a desperate situation. With the last habitable green space on the entire planet destroyed during a violent conflict between rival groups, everyone left hopped a spaceship and took off for the stars in search of a new planet to call home. Now, the network has released the official poster for The 100‘s upcoming sixth season revealing a colorful new world perhaps overshadowed for one character by their dark personal demons.

In the poster, which you can check out below, silhouettes of Clarke (Eliza Taylor) overlook a brightly colored world with eye-popping blues and pinks as well as a cosmic, pastel sky and bright reddish sun with the words “face your demons” written in the center.

To say that Clarke as well as the other survivors have some demons to face is a bit of an understatement. Over the course of the show’s previous five seasons, the characters have gone from having lived their entire lives in a space station orbiting Earth nearly a century after a nuclear apocalypse (nuclear apocalypses are kind of a continuing theme with The 100) to living on Earth in an attempt to determine if life can thrive there again. While they discover that life is possible, human nature makes things incredibly difficult, with warring factions creating a whole new set of problems even as more nuclear disasters threaten the world.

Now, with a new planet comes a new start, something that series showrunner Jason Rothenberg told TV Line last summer after the Season 5 finale will be “very, very different.”

“As we move into this new world, I wanted it to be a new book,” Rothenberg said. “The first volume is closed and now we get to tell an entirely new adventure with the people we’ve come to love, It’s going to be crazy and amazing and beautiful and very, very different.”

The 100, starring Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles, returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, April 30 at 9/8c on The CW.

