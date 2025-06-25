One of the Best Shows on TV Finally Returns to Hulu With Season 4

Hulu has always been known as a hub for great TV, a trend that was only amplified when the service got into the originals game. Titles like The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders in the Building have helped solidify Hulu as a television destination, but it’s an acclaimed collaboration with FX that has become the streamer’s flagship series over the last few years. After winning a whopping 21 Emmys over the course of its first three seasons, the runaway Hulu hit is finally returning for Season 4, giving TV fans something exciting to binge this week.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Of course, the show we’re talking about here is The Bear, the dramedy about a chef taking over his family sandwich shop and turning it into a high-end Chicago restaurant. Led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear has become one of the best and most popular shows on television since its debut in 2022.
Every episode of The Bear Season 4 drops on Hulu Wednesday night, giving viewers the opportunity to binge through all 10 at their own speed. The series moved to a 10-episode format in its second season and has kept that count going for each season since.
In addition to its all-star, Emmy winning ensemble cast, The Bear has also become known for its parade of incredible guest stars over the years. People like Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Bernthal, Joel McHale, Will Poulter, John Cena, Josh Hartnett, and John Cena have all appeared in previous seasons.
If you want to watch new episodes of The Bear but don’t have a subscription to Hulu, you can sign up for one here.
Coming Soon to Hulu
The Bear may be the hottest new addition on Hulu this month, but the streaming service has already given subscribers a peek at the future. This week, Hulu released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive in July, which will be yet another month in streaming that starts off with a bang.
The first day of July will see Hulu add dozens of new titles to its lineup, including The Sandlot, Alita: Battle Angel, Kingdom of Heaven, and more. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s July 1st additions below.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release
The Comedian
Country Strong
Daddy Day Camp
The Day After Tomorrow
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Easy A
The Equalizer 3
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari
Friends With Benefits
Fruitvale Station
Garden State
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Honest Thief
The Internship
I Love You, Man
I Origins
I, Robot
I Saw the Light
King Arthur
Kingdom Come
Kingdom Of Heaven
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mission To Mars
Pixels
The Pledge
Prometheus
Puss In Boots
Real Steel
Ruby Sparks
The Sandlot
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sisters
Sugar
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy
Taxi (2004)
Ted
Ted 2
The Way Way Back
Wrath Of Man