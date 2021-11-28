The Beatles Super Fan Mark Hamill Shares Star Wars Mash-up Photos to Celebrate Disney+ Series

Peter Jackson’s new docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, is now streaming on Disney+ with the three-part series giving viewers a new look at the recording of what would become the band’s final studio album, Let It Be. For fans of the Fab Four, it’s an exciting project and there might be no fan more excited than Mark Hamill. The Star Wars legend has been sharing his excitement for The Beatles: Get Back with Star Wars mashup photos on social media to celebrate the new series.



On social media, Hamill posted multiple photo collections with clever mashups between the band and Star Wars – including an edit of the famous Abbey Road album cover with the Fab Four carrying lightsabers. One of the posts even featured a photo of Hamill himself wearing a Beatles t-shirt and an edit that puts his Luke Skywalker in the band as well. You can check the posts out for yourself below.

The Beatles: Get Back debuted on Disney+ on Thanksgiving with the three-part series culled from over 55 hours of footage taken while the band was crafting Let It Be, the album that would end up their final studio album. The prevailing story surrounding those recording sessions has always held that they were tense and acrimonious for the band, but Jackson’s project reveals a more nuanced story, one that shows a band dealing with internal challenges and struggles, but still having fun making music together.



“My understanding of what were called ‘The Get Back Sessions’ was that it had been a period of depression and gloom,” Jackson wrote in an essay (via Entertainment Weekly). “But the hours of unseen footage revealed a different story. It wasn’t doom and gloom. I found myself laughing… a lot. It was so much funnier than I expected, and it just got funnier as it went along.”



The documentary also offers up a look at the recording sessions that surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr found to be accurate and truthful and, according to Jackson, none of the figures featured in the finished project gave him any notes on things they wanted to see changed.



“When they got to see the finished thing, I was expecting notes,” Jackson said. “It would’ve just been normal to get a note saying, ‘Oh, that bit where I say that – could you cut that out?’ Or, ‘Could you shorten the conversation there?’ And I didn’t get a single note. Not one request to do anything.”



The Beatles: Get Back is streaming now on Disney+.