The Best Crime Drama You Haven’t Seen Is Leaving HBO Max in Just 3 Days

Crime genre fans won’t want to miss this period crime drama–thriller that’s about to leave HBO Max. The streaming giant kicked off 2026 with a wave of can’t-miss titles, with everything from A24’s Moonlight to all five Twilight movies now streaming, but those new additions are coming at the expense of a few others. In the constantly changing streaming landscape, HBO Max subscribers are quickly running out of time to stream one of the best crime dramas.

There are only three days left to stream The Alienist on HBO Max. TNT’s crime drama based on Caleb Carr’s 1994 novel of the same name is scheduled to leave HBO Max on January 8th. The show aired for two seasons from 2018 until 2020 and starred Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning as a team using early forensic psychology to catch a serial killer in mid-1890s New York City.

The Alienist Is a 2-Season Masterpiece

There are only a few days left to stream The Alienist on HBO Max, but if you have the time to spare, it’s absolutely worth fitting in a quick binge-watch. A perfect streaming option for fans of other dark, atmospheric period crime thrillers like True Detective, Mindhunter, and Penny Dreadful, the series is a gripping, atmospheric, and slow-burn period crime drama that blends early forensic psychology with compelling social commentary. In addition to strong characters, and even some historical figures, and just a genuinely extremely intriguing premise, The Alienist excels at its rich historical atmosphere, crafting a gritty and haunting depiction of Gilded Age New York.

The Alienist is really one of those shows where once you start it, you won’t want to stop watching it, and since it only ran for two and 18 episodes (all episodes clock in at under an hour), it’s a pretty easy binge-watch. Both of those seasons hold fresh critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Alienist averaging a 77% Tomatometer and 80% Popcornmeter score. Season 2 even earned a “Certified Fresh” distinction on the review aggregator site. Empire Magazine’s Jonathan Pile described it as “a fascinating and richly detailed drama deserving of its star power,” and Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe called the series “beautiful, opulent, lurid, but most of all, engaging.” Although the show was never officially canceled, it hasn’t returned for a third season, which at this point seems unlikely.

Where to Stream The Alienist After It Leaves HBO Max?

HBO Max users are quickly running out of time to stream The Alienist, but the show won’t be impossible to watch once its January 8th expiration date arrives. All 18 episodes of The Alienist are available to watch on TNT’s website for free, but a cable TV login is required. The series currently isn’t included in the content catalog of any other major streaming platform, and it isn’t scheduled to reappear on a rival service this month. It is possible that The Alienist will be added to another streamer’s lineup sometime in the future.

