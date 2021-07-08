The Best of The Walking Dead Collection Releases With 'Best of Morgan'

The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection of episodes spotlighting fan-favorite characters of The Walking Dead, is now streaming on AMC+. Released July 8 as part of the streamer's month-long Comic-Con on AMC+ package, The Best of The Walking Dead debuts weekly on Thursdays with "Best Of" edition episodes of The Walking Dead. The special playlist, launched with the best of Morgan (Lennie James), collects episodes spotlighting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride), the four characters featured in the AMC+ exclusive special series The Walking Dead: Origins.

The Walking Dead: Best of Morgan, newly added to AMC+ on Thursday, collects seven episodes for viewers to "relive Morgan's best moments" from "iconic" episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Included in the collection is "Days Gone Bye," the series premiere of The Walking Dead introducing Morgan and his son Duane (Adrian Kali Turner) as the first zombie apocalypse survivors to encounter Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and the Season 6 episode "Here's Not Here," about Morgan's journey to find peace under the tutelage of Eastman (John Carroll Lynch).

The Walking Dead: Best Of continues weekly on Thursdays with Best of Daryl (July 15), Best of Maggie (July 22), Best of Negan (July 29), and Best of Carol (August 5). These collections accompany each character's episodes of The Walking Dead: Origins, premiering with "Daryl's Story" July 15 on AMC+.

It all leads to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, which will release one week early on AMC+. The Walking Dead returns to the AMC channel with the two-part premiere "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II" on Sunday, August 22.

Descriptions for The Walking Dead: Best of Morgan are below. The collection of episodes is now available exclusively via AMC+.