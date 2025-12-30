The Best Sitcom You’ve Never Seen Is About To Stop Streaming

Netflix is a treasure trove of hidden gem TV shows, and one of the best is about to leave the platform. As the streamer prepares to ring in the new year with the arrival of titles like Dune and all five seasons of Falling Skies, a few other titles have been tagged with departure dates, giving subscribers just two days left to stream all four seasons of one of the best sitcoms you probably haven’t heard of.

December 31st will be the last day to stream Tacoma FD on Netflix. Created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, the series centers on the firehouse shenanigans the crew at the Tacoma Fire Department get up to when they’re not fighting blazes. Two years after joining Netflix in December 2023, all four seasons and 49 episodes of the half-hour sitcom are scheduled to leave Netflix on January 1st, and the series will be a lot more difficult to stream.

Why You Should Watch Tacoma FD

If you’re looking for nonstop laughs, great characters and dynamics, and just an all-around great show that will have you immediately pressing play on the next episode, then Tacoma FD is the series for you. Designed to be a lighthearted, turn-your-brain-off comedy that is perfect to unwind with at the end of the day, the series is perfect for fans of other workplace comedies like The Office and Parks & Rec, and it delivers the same brand of raunchy, lighthearted, low-stakes humor as other Broken Lizard projects. What sets Tacoma FD apart from many other workplace comedies is that the characters are consistently portrayed as competent and professional at their jobs, and the laugh-out-loud humor stems from the relatable silly locker-room antics and bizarre situations that arise during their downtime.

Despite being a really solid and hilarious show, Tacoma FD never became a mainstream hit and ultimately never garnered enough traction to earn a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series did manage to score an average 87% audience rating across its four seasons, and it surged on streaming charts, even reaching Netflix’s Top 10 most-viewed shows list after all four seasons of the series were made available on the platform in 2023. Its success on the platform even sparked initial hope that the series would be renewed for a fifth season, but Tacoma FD was canceled after Season 4.

Where to Stream Tacoma FD After It Leaves Netflix?

Tacoma FD’s exit from Netflix will be a massive blow to fans of the show. Tacoma FD doesn’t stream outside of Netflix, and the series wasn’t included on any of the major streaming service’s January 2026 lineups. This means that when Tacoma FD disappears from Netflix on January 1st, it will disappear from streaming altogether. Fans will still be able to view the show by buying or renting it online, and it’s possible that Tacoma FD will reappear on streaming sometime down the line.

